All in a days’ work - Leasingham farmers pitch in to pull out stranded drivers in the snow

There have been many stories across the county of 4x4 drivers and farmers using their tractors to help emergency services keep moving and clearing snow.

Sleaford area has been no exception with the Burton family at Manor Farm in Leasingham doing their bit last night (Thursday) to rescued stranded motorists caught out on back roads by drifting snow.

Piled high - the snow drifts pushed aside by James and Simon Burton in their tractor in Leasingham. EMN-180203-114836001

Gill Burton said her sons James and Simon had been out for most of the evening on the road from Leasingham to Ruskington via Roxholm.

She said: “They had been pulling people out for most of the evening. The road was impassable because of drifting snow and people had got completely stuck and couldn’t go forwards or backwards. They also pulled a couple of lorries out stuck on the A15 too.”

They were assisted by another farmer, Ed Kime.

She went on: “The snow was quite deep and so they got the tractor out with the blade and cleared the snow off the road, although it was difficult because it was only a small blade. They have checked it this morning and it is OK.”

Impassable. The road between Leasingham and Ruskington yesterday (Thursday). EMN-180203-114847001

As well as being farmers, the family run Manor Farm Shop, which Mrs burton said has experienced a brisk trade with villagers walking in rather than using their cars to go and get essential supplies.

She said: “We are getting our supplies in quite well. There was a bit of panic buying before the snow started but now it is just people getting things as and when they need. - it is quite a nice community atmosphere.”

Elsewhere in Heckington there had been panic buying of milk and bread yesterday (Thursday) at the Co-op food store, with shelves temporarily stripped until more supplies could get through from Lincoln.