All things Harry Potter celebrated at library

Twenty-four children and their parents at Sleaford Library on Saturday joined in a national event celebrating all things Harry Potter.

The library recreated Harry’s Hogwarts bedroom in the window and after hearing an excerpt from the books, children designed their Hogwarts’ shield, made a golden snitch and an origami book mark.

Harry Potter inspired activities at Sleaford Library. Library manager Kay Ablard with Jacob Pitcher 7. EMN-191102-095654001

They each sat in the Sorting Chair to choose a magical cake which revealed which Hogwarts house they belonged to, and washed it down with butter beer.

Pictured from left - Jenson White 7, Scarlett Michie 7, and Florence White 4.