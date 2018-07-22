Almost £2k for support group

Two donations totalling almost £2,000 have been made to a support group for people in the Sleaford area affected by dementia.

Angela Longland, of Oasby, raised £1,400 for Sleaford Dementia Support by taking part in the Lincoln 10K.

Graeme Morrice, of the Rotary Club of Sleaford, with Eve Bowler and his cheque for the support group.

“This money means so much to the group as it means we can subsidise trips, buy equipment and make people’s lives just that little bit easier,” said secretary Bex Mezzo.

A further £500 has been presented to the group by Graeme Morrice, of the Rotary Club of Sleaford, which was raised at a garden party.

“A huge thank you to him and his Rotarians,” Bex added.

For more on the group, search Sleaford Dementia Support on Facebook.