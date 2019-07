The Museum of Lincolnshire Life, in Lincoln, is marking its 50th anniversary next weekend with two days of family fun.

Visitors to the popular attraction can enjoy crafts, face-painting, a museum trail for children and penny farthing demonstrations.

In addition, the traditional sweet shop will also be open, and there will also be a special exhibition in the Gatehouse Gallery.

To find out more, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/history-and-heritage/museum-of-lincolnshire-life/