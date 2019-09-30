Annual awards event held at town church

Sleaford’s St Denys’ Church was again the venue for the town’s Air cadet squadron’s annual awards ceremony.

With the squadron’s Padre, and vicar of Sleaford, Rev Phillip Johnson on hand the church provided the ideal venue to celebrate the Air Cadets’ achievements over the past twelve months.

Each cadet’s achievements were read out to watching families by 2160 Squadron’s commanding officer, Pilot Officer Karen Turner. These ranged from Duke of Edinburgh’s awards to leadership, music, flying and gliding, communications and sporting badges and certificates.

Presenting the certificates and awards was Air Vice Marshall Paul Robinson, the squadron’s recently appointed honorary president.

Major awards were made to those who had excelled in the many areas of RAF Air Cadet training; shooting awards were made to Cadet Sgt Alissandra Hinton-Shereston, Cadet Sgt Ross Carleton, Cadet Sgt Wade Tear and former Cadet Warrant Officer Sam Hurry. The Best Flight award, the ‘Road Runner’ Trophy was won in a close fought competition by ‘C’ flight. The best Cadet NCO award went to Cadet Flight Sergeant Jane Morley.

Most prestigious award of the year, the ‘Comet trophy’ for the Best Cadet, went to Cadet Doris Birch.

Plt Off Turner said: “I think we would all agree the cadets have achieved some amazing things during the course of the year; this couldn’t have happened without the dedication of the squadron adult staff and committee members.”