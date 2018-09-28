ANOTHER fire at recycling plant at Barkston Heath

Four fire crews have been called to a recycling plant near Sleaford, just two weeks after the facility suffered another major blaze.

Around 20 firefighters were called in from Sleaford, Donington, Corby Glen and Grantham to the Mid UK recycling plant at on the High Dike at Barkston Heath, near Wilsford and Ancaster.

The incident was reported at 12.30pm today (Friday) and was said by the fire service to have been a fire on a conveyor belt within a building.

The flames were said to have been extinguished using a main jet and two hose reel jets with the help of thermal imaging cameras to detect hotspots.

it was believed to have started from an electrical fault.

The plant saw around 55 firefighters in 13 crews called from across the county to put out a major fire contained within the household waste recycling section of the site on Friday September 14.