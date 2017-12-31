Apply now for up to £10,000 for community projects

The deadline is fast approaching for community groups in South Kesteven or those with an idea for a community project or event to apply for funding of up to £10,000.

Monday, January 15, is the next deadline for applications for the South Kesteven Community Fund.

The South Kesteven District Council fund covers one-off costs of between £200 and £5,000 for community events and between £500 and £10,000 for community projects in South Kesteven.

Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service (LCVS) offers guidance and support surrounding the application process.

For hints and tips on applying, applications forms and more details about the fund and projects it has supported in the past, see: www.lincolnshirecvs.org.uk

For more information contact enquiry@lincolnshirecvs.org.uk or call the Grantham office on 01205 510888 choosing option 4.