Are you a secret millionaire? 102 unclaimed Lincolnshire estates up for grabs

Millions of pounds of unclaimed inheritance needs to be claimed from the government and it could be owed to you.
Records published by the Treasury have revealed that there are 102 unclaimed estates with links to Lincolnshire that could be worth a lot of money.
When someone dies with no will or no known family, their property will be passed on to the Crown as owner-less property.
This is called 'Bona Vacantia'. This is then known as the person's 'estate' and can range in value from very little to potentially millions. However, if nobody comes forward to claim this estate then the money could disappear into the government's accounts. But, you could be entitled to a share of the deceased person's property, or estate, if you're a relative.
The latest release published by the Treasury Solicitor has revealed that there are 102 people with unclaimed assets with links to Lincolnshire. The details on the value of their estates haven't been published.
When someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following people are entitled to claim the estate. - husband, wife or civil partner - children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on - mother or father - brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews) - half brothers or sisters or their children - grandparents - uncles and aunts or their children - half uncles and aunts or their children.
If you notice a name on this list which you think could be a former relative then you could be in for a bit of money. It's at this point you might have to prove you're related but it could prove worth your while.
To register a claim for the estate, send a family tree to the Bona Vacantia Division of the Government Legal Department. This must show how you are related to the person who has died, and include the dates of birth, marriage and death of all those on the tree. If it appears you are entitled to claim the estate, then you may be asked to prove your relation through birth certificates etc.
Here is a list of the people who have died and their date of birth who have links to Lincolnshire. If you recognise their name then you could be entitled to claim their estate.
Janet Aldred - 22/11/1950
Alma Archer - 30/04/1908
Isidore Ash - 17/12/1909
Kenneth Ashworth - 17/09/1927
Ena Battersby - 28/11/1917
Margaret Elizabeth Boardely - 11/09/1944
Leonard Edwin Ernest Boulton - DOB unknown
Henry Seymour Bramley - 29/05/1924
Christine Winifred Broadhurst - 14/10/1926
Ronald Brocklebank - DOB unknown
John Brown - 17/08/1927
Joseph Bunna - 03/10/1928
Shaun Jeoffrey Burton - 15/12/1970
Kaj Erik Christensen - DOB unknown
Harold Henry Coddington - 15/12/1927
Iris Muriel Jessica Coles - 18/05/1913
Charles Cooke - DOB unknown
Desmond Lloyd Davies - DOB unknown
Diana Ruth Davies - 31/08/1941
Eileen Dodsworth - 17/07/1929
John Dunne - DOB unknown
Shirley Marion Edwards - 16/11/1937
Clarence Septumas Ellerby - 07/06/1933
Fred Field - 03/09/1936
Hugh Fitzpatrick - DOB unknown
Marina Fowler - 28/03/1943
John Dennis Fox - 03/11/1935
John Arthur Gray - 30/06/1943
Joyce Guest - 26/02/1941
Dorothy Hamilton - 29/11/1940
Paul Harrison - 10/05/1957
Evelyn Henderson - 27/07/1909
Donald Hey - 16/09/1934
John Edwards Hodges - 15/11/1931
Ivy Holmes - 03/10/1901
Stephen Holmes - 19/10/1957
Isabella Hopewell - 27/09/1904
Mabel Elizabeth Howitt - 21/12/1906
Doris Hudson - 22/03/1926
William Joseph Henry Hunneybell - 01/01/1939
Bertha Helen Hutson - 23/06/1905
Joseph Kadela - 07/02/1936
Russell Keal - 07/06/1944
Doris Lilian Kingcombe - 20/03/1923
Jan Kozielski - DOB unknown
Apolinaryj John Kulyk - 05/05/1925
Zigmund Langowski - 07/01/1925
John Lawson - 11/12/1901
Pearl Lawson - 08/08/1928
Florence Louise Lee - 03/07/1917
Ernest Stockill Lofthouse - 24/11/1932
Cyril Ernest Lunn - 30/11/1942
Joan Markland - 31/05/1926
Timothy Patrick Marshall - 05/02/1954
Marjorie Sandra Martin - 30/09/1922
Kathleen McGrath - 17/12/1921
Janet McKenzie - DOB unknown
Stanislaw Mikucki - 18/02/1923
Sean Moffatt - 24/05/1959
Ghulam Mohammed - 01/01/1911
Reginald Moore - 19/07/1913
Eileen Agnes May Myles - 10/07/1915
Christopher Anthony Nolan - 15/02/1937
Elizabeth O'Connor - DOB unknown
John O'Leary - 03/06/1920
Daniel James Peacock - 12/02/1937
David John Pearce - 02/09/1911
Edward William Phillips - 26/01/1902
Basil John Porter - 07/02/1916
George Henry Prior - DOB unknown
Hatem Mohamed Rahem - 01/07/1943
Eileen Reddell - 07/02/1944
Thomas Roche - 02/07/1932
Jan Rozalski - DOB unknown
John Jeszary Rybacki - 26/04/1918
Lily Christie Sacker - DOB unknown
Catherine Honor Sanderson - 17/09/1923
John Savage - 01/02/1941
Joan Barbara Schofield - 07/12/1922
Douglas William Shaw-Williams - 25/03/1922
Thomas Slade - 04/10/1929
Brian Robert Smith - DOB unknown
Frederick Smith - 13/03/1937
Geoffrey Charles Smith - 29/11/1932
Hilda Smith - 17/02/1927
Ronald Smith - DOB unknown
Mary Spencer - 24/05/1927
Ida Steadman - 13/10/1921
John Eric Swift - 23/04/1922
Victor Tooley - 29/09/1939
Robert Hugh Turton - 06/04/1947
Leslie Ralph Tyler - 13/12/1915
Jean Ann Barber Walker - 02/07/1939
Patrick Walsh - 03/11/1941
William Martin Wardle - 24/08/1948
Brian Dixon Watkinson - 03/06/1937
Bridget Weller - 04/08/1936
Barry Whiting - 20/09/1943
Norman Charles Whittaker - 20/01/1918
Edward Wilks - 22/05/1925
Lionel Williams - DOB unknown
William Wright - 19/08/1898