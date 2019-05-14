Artist in residence wanted for cottage heritage attraction in Navenby

Historic visitor attraction, Mrs Smith’s Cottage, is set to be brought back to life in Navenby, and through the creativity and vision of an artist in residence, visitors will be given the chance to sample life in early 20th century Lincolnshire.

North Kesteven District Council would like to commission an Artist in Residence for the Heritage Lottery funded project who will lead the creation of a unique contemporary work or series of works inspired by the life of Mrs Smith, her cottage and collections and the local community.

Jeffery Kenyon, Principal Economic Development Officer said: “We have had a lot of interest in this so far, and want to give everyone interested the opportunity to visit the site during an open day on May 15.

We are extremely excited to be able to welcome someone to the team who will be able to engage with schools and the local community to awaken the cottage’s history and the life and times of Mrs Smith.”

Expressions of interest are required by 5pm on Tuesday May 28. Further details can be found at www.heartoflincs.com

The restoration of Mrs Smith’s Cottage is currently being restored thanks to a Heritage Lottery Fund grant.

A preserved example of a traditional Lincolnshire relatively untouched for a century, Mrs Smith’s Cottage offers a unique insight into life in Lincolnshire in the early 1900s. Mrs Smith was the last resident of the cottage and through her carefully preserved diaries we know what she enjoyed doing, how she decorated her home and how it was in Navenby at that time.