Assisted living apartments planned for Holdingham development

The third phase of a 290 home residential development in Holdingham has been submitted to North Kesteven District Council.

The plans for 11 assisted living apartments, on land off Furlong Way, will sit next to both a proposed 16 bed care home and an already built 64 bed care home.

Agents DWA Architects, on behalf of applicant The Glenholme Group, say the plan “will complement that accommodation by providing much needed assisted living accommodation for people who require some form of care but are not at the stage of needing to live in a care home.”

The development will include six one bedroom and five two bedroom apartments and will also include 18 car parking spaces.

It will share the services of the nearby home, they say.

In a design and access statement submitted to NKDC they say: “The proposal will go towards meeting an unmet need in the area for providing specialist accommodation for residents with the need of specific care in state-of-the-art environments.

“The building has been designed to provide access to secure outside space, views across gardens and landscaping with plenty of space to maximise natural light into all of the proposed building.”

The developers say impact on neighbouring properties will be “minimal”.

The overall development has outline permission for a residential development of 290 dwellings, a 70 bed Nursing Care Centre, Health Centre, distributor road with footpath and cycleway, internal roads and footpaths, public open space.