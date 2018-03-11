Award win for ‘dedicated and caring’ Inara

Staff from care homes in the Sleaford area have been recognised for their hard work and dedication at the Lincolnshire Care Awards.

Inara Caune, who works at The Old Hall care home in Billingborough, was the winner of the StaffAid Residential Care award for her dedication to helping those in her care.

The 'highly-commended' Ashdean Care Team. Image supplied.

“A real honour” is how Inara described winning the award.

The Old Hall care home’s manager Karen Culy said: “She didn’t for think for one minute she would win it, so it was a real surprise for her.

“Inara is Latvian so her first language isn’t English and when she first came to work for us just over three years ago her English was very limited. But she’s now become much more fluent and has also completed her QCF Level 2 in health and social care.

“She has shown real dedication and empathy towards our residents. She is naturally a very caring person.”

The care team at Ashdean Care Home, in Sleaford, was also given ‘highly-commended’ in the Natwest Outstanding Care Team category.

The awards, by Lincolnshire Care Association (LinCA) give recognition to care workers and managers who go above and beyond to care forthose they look after.

The awards, held in Lincoln, were presented by BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Melvyn Prior with each award sponsored by a local business or organisation.

More than 100 people were nominated, with the numbers whittled down to66 finalists.