Award winner to give a talk at church

A religious pensioner who beat a Tornado aircraft pilot to a lifetime achievement award is to give a free talk at Ruskington Methodist Church on Sunday.

Meg Atkinson, pictured above, third from left, will share experiences of her ministry as a Scripture Reader to both RAF and Army personnel, at the church, in Chapel Street, at 4.30pm. From her earliest days, Meg said she wanted to be a policewomen. To enhance her ambition she joined the Women’s Royal Air Force, believing the structured and disciplined environment of military life would be good grounding towards becoming a policewomen.

She says she ‘came to faith in Christ’ while stationed in Germany but the desire to be a policewomen remained as strong as ever. While stationed at RAF Binbrook she realised that ‘God had other plans for her life’.

After training at the Faith Mission Bible College in Edinburgh in 1974, she became a full time Scripture Reader with the Soldiers’and Airmen’s Scripture Readers Association. She said: “I’m just an ordinary girl but over the past 43 years, in God’s goodness and grace, I’ve had some extraordinary experiences. The most recent is receiving the 2017 Lifetime Achievement ‘Soldiering On Award’ for my 43 of ministry as a Scripture Reader to both RAF personnel.”

On being presented with the award Meg had everyone laughing as she commented that: “It will be the first time a Tornado jet aircraft has been beaten by a pensioner on a bike!”