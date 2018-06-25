Awards celebrating excellence in building

Building excellence from around North Kesteven has been recognised at the annual Building Control Awards.

The awards, run by North Kesteven District Council (NKDC), award those who demonstrate the highest levels of safety and quality in a built environment.

Through the Building Control Unit, NKDC says it works to ensure health and safety of all people in and around buildings, their welfare and convenience, and ‘promotes energy efficiency and full accessibility to all’.

David Steels, head of service for environment and public protection said: “We are proud to be able to celebrate the hard work and dedication that local builders, architects and owners put into their projects with the help of our Building Control Team.

“The team work closely with a number of projects across the district and are well-respected for the value-for-money service they provide.”

The local winners, now set for the regional finals, are: Best Commercial Project (Large) - The Mill, Heckington; Best Extension or Alteration to an Existing Home - Somerton Castle, Boothby Graffoe; Best Change of Use of an Existing Building or Conversion - Green Man Barns, Green Man Farm, Navenby; and Best Social or Affordable New Housing Development - Land Adj Fire Station, High Street, Brant Broughton.