Awards for Best Kept Village winner

A certificate and commemorative plaque have been presented to Leasingham following its success in this year’s Lincolnshire Best Kept Village and Small Towns Competition.

Leasingham took first place in the medium-sized villages class in the 2017 competition, it was announced in September.

Gerald Taylor, representing co-organisers Campaign to Protect Rural England, is pictured presenting the certificate and plaque to chairman of Leasingham and Roxholm Parish Council Jonathan Franks (left). Watching were villagers who had gathered in Leasingham Village Hall to celebrate the success.

Both Mr Taylor and Mr Franks emphasised that a joint community effort is needed to take first place and thanks were expressed to all those who care for the village.