Awards for cops who saved footy fan’s life

Two policemen who helped save the life of a 62-year-old football fan from Billinghay who collapsed from a cardiac arrest after a match have been awarded top honours.

Sgt Robert Gray, 47, and PC Adam Barton, 35, were on crowd control duty at the end of the Lincoln City match against Exeter on March 30 when they were called across to Michael Bull, 62, of West Street, Billinghay, who was found lifeless, with barely a pulse in his car.

By the time PC Barton got to the passenger side of the vehicle Mr Bull’s pulse had stopped. The two officers immediately lowered the seat and began administering cardiac pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and clearing his airways.

Minutes later paramedics who had been on duty at the match arrived with an ambulance, removed Mr Bull from the car and continued the battle to save him. It still took 20 minutes for a pulse to return but after hospital treatment Mr Bull went on to make a full recovery and has since returned to the football ground to personally thank all his life-savers, but is yet to get to meet the two police officers.

The two officers won the praise of the doctor who treated Mr Bull at Lincoln County Hospital. He said that if he had not received their treatment so soon after he collapsed Mr Bull would have died.

Now the two officers have been awarded Royal Humane Society Resuscitation Certificates and have won the personal praise of Andrew Chapman, Secretary of the Royal Humane Society.

As he announced the awards at the Society’s London headquarters he said : “Time is of the absolute essence in situations like this. The sooner CPR can be started the better the chances are of the person recovering.

“They were the right people in the right place at the right time.”

Mr Bull has had to give up work as a driving instructor having had bypass surgery and a defibrillator fitted in his chest since the event, but said: “It is brilliant they have earned this award, they fully deserve it. They were literally life savers and kept me going until the first responders and ambulance get there.”