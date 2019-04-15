Awards for heroes in battle for man’s life

A special police sergeant from Sleaford and two off-duty police officers have been awarded top national honours after a life-and-death battle at last year’s Heckington Show to revive a dying 78-year-old man.

It was late on the evening of Saturday July 28 and the firework display was over. Richard Brown, from Dronfield, in Derbyshire, was returning to his car with his wife who was in a mobility scooter, when he collapsed and stopped breathing.

Special Sgt Nicholas Lamb from Sleaford was on patrol, heard a call for help and ran into the field where he found Mr Brown on the ground not breathing and with no pulse. He was then joined by Boston based DC Georgia McCormack and PC Charlie Smith from Lincoln, who were off duty and had been there with their families.

The three took it in turns to administer CPR until paramedics arrived with a defibrillator and they managed to get Mr Brown breathing again. He was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery and went on to recover.

Now the three officers are to be awarded Royal Humane Society Resuscitation Certificates for saving his life.

Andrew Chapman, Secretary of the Royal Humane Society, said: “The sooner CPR can be started the better the chances are of it being successful. Thankfully the three officers, who had been trained in administering CPR were on the spot and were able to begin it within moments of Mr Brown collapsing.

“It was undoubtedly thanks to them and the speed with which they were able to go into action that Mr Brown was brought back from the brink. Put simply they were the right people in the right place at the right time. They did a wonderful job.”