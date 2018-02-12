Awards recognise good citizens in Lincolnshire - do you know someone?

Lincolnshire County Council is on the hunt for good citizens across the county.

Whether it’s through fundraising, looking after the local environment, organising events or providing a much needed service for members of the community, these people are our local heroes.

Leader of Lincolnshire County Council, Coun Martin Hill, said: “The work of volunteers across the county is immensely important.

“They are neighbours, friends, parents and children going above and beyond to make a difference to their community, with their passion and dedication helping drive change, inspire others and leave a lasting impact because they love what they do.

“Now you have your chance to give them the recognition they deserve and say thank you for the hard work and commitment they have so freely given, by nominating them for a Lincolnshire County Council Good Citizen Award.”

This year’s categories are:

• Citizen of the Year

• Young Citizen of the Year (aged 18 or below)

• Community Group of the Year

• Couple/Pair of the Year.

Winners will enjoy a VIP day out at the Lincolnshire Show with a guest, as well as a framed certificate.

For more information, or to make a nomination online, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/goodcitizensaward

You can also send your contact details and those of the person you’re nominating, together with a description of the voluntary work they’ve done, to: Lincolnshire County Council, PDP 17 – Communications – Michaela Soltys, Freepost RSTY-UXJB – Comms, County Offices, Newland, Lincoln, LN1 1YL.

• The closing date for entries is Friday, May 11.