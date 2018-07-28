Awards served up for fish and chip business

A fish and chip business with restaurants in Sleaford and Ruskington has netted two regional honours.

The Elite Fish & Chip Company triumphed in the Midlands category at the 2018 National Family Business Awards for Best to Work For and Customer Service.

Rachel Tweedale, a director at the business, said: “We’re so pleased to have won these awards!

“The timing is perfect, as they’ve given us an extra reason to celebrate what is already a momentous year for the business.

“We’re gearing up for our 30th birthday in September and these awards are a reminder of the hard work and dedication that goes into making our business the success that it is today. We’d like to extend our congratulations to all the national winners.”

The Elite Fish & Chip Company was founded in 1988 by Rachel’s grandparents, David and Freda Tweedale, and three generations now influence its everyday running.

The business, which has a third branch in Lincoln, had also been nominated for Family Business of the Year at the event, which was held last Saturday at Wembley Stadium.

Adrian Tweedale, a director, added: “It’s an honour to even be invited to the National Family Business Awards, particularly as the family element plays such a huge part in our own business.

“We were delighted to make it to Wembley after being shortlisted, so to come home with some awards is a bonus!”

The Elite Fish & Chip Company also sponsored two of the national awards: Apprenticeship Champion, awarded to M. Dive Ltd, and The Rising Star award, which was won by Yorkshire Packaging Systems.