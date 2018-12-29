Awards spotlight for pilot training facility

A new pilot training facility at RAF Cranwell is among the projects to have won recognition in the third annual Greater Lincolnshire’s Construction & Property Awards 2019.

Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce and headline sponsors, Fraser Brown Solicitors, recently announced the finalists for the event.

The new High G Training and Test Facility at RAF Cranwell appears in the Development Project (Over £5 million) category.

Principal constructor Galliford Try is shortlisted alongside Willmott Dixon for the Lincoln Transport Hub and Gleeds Global for the Ryvita Crispbread Bakery.

The awards will take place on Tuesday, February 5, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Lincoln.

They will be hosted by Homes Under the Hammer star and 2016 I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here contestant Martin Roberts.

Simon Beardsley, chief executive at Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “The response for the awards in 2019 has been fantastic, and on behalf of myself and the construction steering group, we thank each and every business who showed their interest and took the time to apply.

“The standard of entries this year was exceptionally strong, and the judging panel were impressed by a wide range of attributes from all businesses who entered.

“All shortlisted nominees should be extremely proud and we look forward to celebrating their achievements with them in February next year.”

For further information about the awards, visit www.lincs-chamber.co.uk/lincolnshire-construction-property-awards