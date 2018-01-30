Awards to celebrate the best in social care

Organisations in Sleaford are among those to have made the finals of this year’s Lincolnshire Care Awards.

The event, now in its second year, is held by the Lincolnshire Care Assocation (LinCa). It aims to celebrate those on the front line of social care in the county and showcase the best of the sector.

More than a hundred people were nominated by managers, colleagues, residents and families for an honour, with the numbers being whittled down to a shortlist of 66 finalists across nine categories.

They include the following Sleaford-based organisations: Adults Supporting Adults, Ashdene Care Home, Forget Me Not Homecare Ltd (Willow Homes), and The Old Hall (Willow Homes).

Melanie Weatherley, chairman of LinCa, said: “The amazing work carers do isn’t celebrated enough so it’s an honour to host this event and recognise the great contribution of those from the care sector in Lincolnshire.

“I meet brilliant care workers, nurses and leaders every day and they deserve their work and achievements to be celebrated in such a way.

“The work they do in the county is so important and they are valued hugely by the people they care for, their colleagues and all of us who benefit from high quality care.”

The Lincolnshire Care Awards, compered by Melvyn Prior of BBC Radio Lincolnshire, will take place at The County Assembly Rooms, in Lincoln, on Thursday, February 22.