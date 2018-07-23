Baby campaign hits first target

A Sleaford area woman whose idea to knit and crochet bonnets and hats for premature babies in hospital was sweeping the country has already overtaken her original goal of 1,000 hats within just a month.

Mum-of-two Linzi Spoor, 30, from Ruskington created the Bonnets and Beanies for Babies campaign group on Facebook hoping to get people to make enough by Christmas, but she had quickly accrued 600 willing members.

She told The Standard: “We have just reached 1,012 hats in just 26 days. Our new target is 10,000.”

The group has also been asked to supply blanket wraps for still-born babies and crocheted butterflies for babies where a twin had not survived to help identify their loss.

Donations in total, including all items, are in excess of 1,500.

Packs of bonnets are being donated to local hospital maternity units.

Linzi said: “I have already attended two events this year and have four of my own planned for the coming months.

“One load has been donated to Boston hospital. I have also donated to Lincoln hospital and the children’s centre.”

She added: “Grantham food bank reached out to me also as they were running low and we have collected over 100 items to be delivered next week.

“We now have nearly 1,300 members and have spread as far as Cyprus with people posting things to me.”