Get a glimpse of life during the two world wars and the Victorian era at two upcoming events at the Museum of Lincolnshire Life.

On October 5 and October 6, the museum is hosting ‘Lincolnshire through the First and Second World Wars’. Visitors will be able to see a display of military memorabilia.

This will be followed on October 23 by ‘The Victorians’, which will see the era brought to life with costumed characters. Search for Museum of Lincolnshire Life on Facebook to find out more.