Bags of effort from village volunteers

Leasingham village is now much tidier thanks to a volunteer litter pick on Saturday organised by Leasingham WI. The WI ladies were assisted on the day by volunteers from the village and the enthusiastic First Leasingham Scout Troupe.

A spokesman for the WI said: “The bags of rubbish collected, the village landscape improved, the volunteers were refreshed by drinks and homemade biscuits provided by the WI.”

The photo above shows Pat Lewis, the president of Leasingham WI, with some of the Scout group and their leader, and some of the bags of rubbish collected.