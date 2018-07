Four fire crews were needed to deal with a large field fire on Star Fen at Heckington last night (Wednesday).

Initially two crews were called out but that was increased to four, involving Sleaford, Donington and Billinghay firefighters at around 7.17pm.

According to a fire service report, crews used eight hose reel jets, two water back packs and six beaters to extinguish an acre of cut straw and one baler machine on fire.