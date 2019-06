A barn containing 162 straw bales was completely destoryeed in a fire at Sempringham, near Billingborough yesterday (Sunday).

Fire crews from Billingborough, Donington and Spalding were called out just before 6.30pm to the blaze at a farm on Neslam Road but were unable to save the structure.

There was further damage to a second, disused barn.

Crews used two major pumps and five hoses to damp down and stop it spreading.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been confirmed.