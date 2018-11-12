Battles Over - Armistice centenary commemorations and remembrance in Sleaford on Sunday

Sunday evening witnessed the conclusion of commemorative events in and around the Sleaford area, as well as across the country.

Muffled bells rang out at churches at 7pm across the land, including Silk Willoughby where the Sleaford ringing team performed having previously rung in the morning at St Denys' Church in town.

Sleaford Town Crier making his announcement in view of the war memorial in the Market Place.

Beacons were lit in locations including Metheringham and Belton House, while at 7.05pm Sleaford Town Crier, John Griffiths did his bit by performing the Cry for Peace in the town's Marker Place in view of the war memorial - an act copied by town criers around the country and beyond.

Earlier in the day there had been Remembrance services and parades around the district, with hundreds turning out for the Sleaford event.

Here we show a video of some of the activities.