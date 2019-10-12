Beekeepers seeking funds to create communal hives

Beekeepers are hoping to create a buzz of support in Sleaford to create a communal collection of hives with donations from Co-op customers.

Sleaford Beekeepers Group hopes to create an apiary of four to six hives on farmland near Cranwell if they can secure enough cash from the Lincolnshire Co-op Community Champions Scheme.

As one of three projects supported by the Sleaford store this month, Co-op Dividend Card holders vote for which one should get a greater share of the donation. Voting runs for a month. Each card holder can vote for a cause linked to their local store and vote again online for any cause listed in the county.

Keith Baker from the group says it has around 60 members and they hope to create somewhere they can all meet: “We are renting a piece of land and hope to start establishing the hives in the spring. We can then give training to members and even breed bees.”

The group also provides a free swarm collection service in the summer months and have a honey show at Caythorpe Village Hall on October 19.