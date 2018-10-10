Belton House visitor centre extension plans

National Trust members are set to get a dedicated entrance to Belton House, near Grantham, following an increase in visitor numbers.

The trust has made a successful application to South Kesteven District Council to extend its reception building to allow its members to flow into the property without queuing with customers paying on the day.

A statement to the council, from the National Trust, said the Grade I listed building was one of its top five visited properties in the country.

“As a result the property continues to evolve enhancing the visitors experience year after year, which in turn allows this magnificent property and associated landscape to be maintained to the highest standard,” said the report.

“As a result of the increased offerings and the majestic nature of the property and landscape visitors’ numbers have increased and during hay days the numbers exceed the capacity of the existing entrance facility.

“Therefore, there is a need to provide a covered space for existing National Trust members to be able to walk freely through the entrance without the need to queue with people who will take longer with the entrance transaction.”

They argued that the design would not ‘look like an add-on’ and would not detract from Belton House s it already sat prominently within the location.

The new area will include scan points for membership cards.

Approving through delegated powers, SKDC officers said the designs would not have ‘any greater impact’ on the setting and added a ‘belt and braces’ condition that building materials by the same.