Biker loses leg in horror crash

Organisers of a fundraising appeal for a work colleague who has lost a leg after a horrific motorcycle crash have been overwhelmed by the response.

Fellow biker and workmate Marc Reynolds says he is staggered by people’s generosity, as a Go Fund Me page he set up online has generated over £4,000 in just two days, since lorry driver Andy Pearson’s collision on Friday afternoon on the way home from the yard at Mountain’s Transport of Quarrington.

Andy, of Sleaford, was just half a mile from work when his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car at the junction of Town Road and London Road in Quarrington at about 4.40pm on Friday.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman added: “The road was closed until 2am the following day. The rider of the motorcycle, a 49 year old man, was taken to hospital with serious and life changing injuries.”

Marc said in his online appeal for his friend: “We are still waiting to hear the full extent of his injuries, but we already know he has lost a leg, as well as other serious injuries, as you can imagine we are all shocked and devastated for him and his family.

“The probability he will work again looks very slim.”

He said, as workmates, they initially set up an internal fund to try and help in this difficult time, but soon decided to ask the wider community.

The appeal has spread through social media by Marc and workmates Andrew Johnson, Tony Birks, Andy Swinn, Jack Lappin, Adam Heys, Chris Holmes and Richard Henry.

Marc said Andy had himself been involved in many charitable activities over the years and went on: “Andy was a keen biker of many years, several of us at work get together outside of work for social events, etc. semi regularly as well.

“Andy and his family really need your help, and to be honest whilst we can most certainly help him with a whip round at work it can never beat the community power of fellow bikers.”

So far the fund has reached £4,079 and Marc commented: “I’m so happy for Andy and his family when they find out, every little will help for sure, while the insurance shakes out. I am truly taken aback by the way people have come here and shared a donation and message of goodwill.

“I have spent time just looking through the messages people have left for Andy and his family, very touching indeed.

“We will make sure when the time is right the family will get a chance to read through these, the whole thing brings a tear to the eye.

“Thank you so much everyone, above and beyond anything we expected to achieve.”