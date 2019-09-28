Bird box project is funded by former villager

A former Scredington resident has funded the building and purchase of a number of bird boxes for households and habitats in and around the village.

John Porter grew up in the village but moved away many years ago, but has always held it in great affection.

A keen wildlife enthusiast, he wanted to leave a legacy and so contacted several villagers who came up with the bird box project. He paid for three barn and tawny owl boxes and 14 swift nest boxes as well as 17 garden bird boxes which have been offered to any villagers wishing to play host to one.

Alan Pywell is one of the villagers who have co-ordinated the project said the owl boxes have been positioned in various locations around the village, while another resident built the Swift boxes which have been positioned around the church spire.

Mr Pywell said: “Mr Porter wanted to do something personal for everyone in the village and we advertised the garden bird boxes in the village newsletter. Some will go in public places at Northbeck and others at the playing field. He is prepared to pay for more too.

“He came up with the suggestions and contacted the parish council which has backed the project too.

“We have placed a commemorative plaque in the community centre to say what he has provided.

“My wife and I were also involved in the memorial to the Lancaster crew which crashed in the village which John was also involved in supporting.”

Mr Pywell added: “We have kept John updated with letters and photos and emails and we invited him to put a message on the plaque and on labels on the small bird boxes, which we bought at a discount from Four Seasons Garden Centre..