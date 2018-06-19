Body found in Lincolnshire drain near Sibsey formally identified as missing Wrangle man

The body of a man found yesterday in Hobhole Drain, near Sibsey has been formally identified as missing man Anthony Warner.

Anthony, 34, had been missing from his home in Wrangle since Thursday June 7, when he left home in his car.

Mr Warner was said to have left in his black Toyota Verso and was reported missing by his family because he had not been seen or been in touch with his them or his friends since then. Police said this is completely out of character.

The body was found at just before 10am yesterday morning, police say, and a vehicle was also found in the water.

The road was closed with diversions in place.

He has now been formally identified as missing man Anthony Warner and his family have been informed.

The Coroner will open an inquest in due course and our enquiries are ongoing.

Officers investigating would like to hear from anyone with information about this incident. Get in touch by emailing: force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk adding the reference number (96 of June 18) in the subject box. Or via the non-emergency number 101, quoting the reference number. Or through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org