Three fire crews rushed to a report of a boiler on fire at a property in Brant Broughton yesterday (Monday).

Occupiers of the property on High Street had already put out the flames with a dry powder extinguisher before crews from Lincoln, Sleaford and Newark all arrived at 2.20pm.

The boiler and boiler room were reported to have been damaged by the fire, according to a fire and rescue services statement. P

Crews damp down and established the cause of the fire to have been an accident.