Several local groups have been bringing some lovely, bright colours to Eastgate Green in Sleaford.

Adding to the spring blooms on grass outside the National Centre for Craft and Design, the Knit and Natter Club, which was set up in Sleaford Library and meets weekly, has been creating ‘yarn bombs’.

Sleaford Library's Knit and Natter Club is responsible for the yarn bombs. EMN-191103-145224001

These woolly creations have been wrapped around tree trunks on the Green to add some welcome spring colour. (Photo: Sleaford Town Council)