British Heart Foundation shop set to open in town

The British Heart Foundation will be opening a charity shop in the former Thorntons outlet on Southgate.

They plan for a local dignitary to officially open it at 10am on April 11.

It will employ a paid manager and deputy and the charity is due to begin recruiting for volunteers. The store will stock clothes, handbags, jewellery and accessories, books, toys and games and a selection of new goods such as fascinators, hats and greeting cards. They are already appealing for donations.

A spokesman says: “We are taking what would be an empty unit on the High Street, bringing local employment to the area as well as providing a place for people to learn new skills, meet new people and contribute to the research that saves lives every day.”