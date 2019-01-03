Bruce inspires with 8st 7lb loss

A member of a Sleaford weight loss group has been hailed as a ‘real inspiration’ after shedding eight-and-a-half stone since last summer.

Bruce Webster, 50, of Threekingham, joined the Sleaford branch of Slimming World in August 2017.

Bruce with his daughter before his weight loss transformation.

His impressive transformation since then has earned him the title of Mr Sleek 2018 for the group.

Bruce decided to join Slimming World after being told he faced back surgery, which, because of his size, would require a specialist team in the operating theatre and lead to a considerably higher chance of complications.

He was hesitant about take the step, thinking it would be aimed at women and the focus would be on ‘diet food’ and emotional, rather than practical, support.

These expectations were confounded, however.

“It was nerve-wracking walking through those doors for the first time but after that it was a doddle as everyone was so supportive,” he said. “Now I look forward to my Wednesday nights.”

As the weight came off, Bruce found he had more energy and so he was eager to use it.

He said: “I now regularly attend Parkrun on a Saturday morning. It’s just 5k but it’s an amazing feeling to get round without walking or stopping.

“Slimming World helped me to break it down into chunks and by starting small I’ve managed to build up my activity gradually. I’ve started racing motorbikes again at the age of 50, something I’ve not done for over 25 years. I can honestly say I feel like a different man since losing weight.”

At a recent medical, Bruce was told he had the blood pressure of a 30-year-old and he can now stand for a good hour before his back pain begins, which before he could only manage five minutes.

“I can buy clothes off the peg, something I’ve not done in a long time,” he added. “But most of all I can smile and feel good about myself.”

Emily Dawson, who runs the Sleaford Wednesday Slimming World group, says she is incredibly proud of Bruce, adding: “He has done brilliantly and we’re all amazed by his transformation. He’s a real inspiration to the group.

“We know that many men assume slimming clubs won’t be right for them, but Bruce shows that once they come through the doors they do brilliantly. Like Bruce I would advise anyone who would like to lose weight to find the courage to take that first step.”

The Sleaford Slimming World group is held every Wednesday at Kesteven and Sleaford High School at 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

Anyone interested in joining the group can pop along or for more information they can call Emily on 07833 257241.