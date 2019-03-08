Building awards recognise firms’ achievements

Eighteen businesses across North Kesteven have been recognised in the district council’s annual building excellence awards 2019.

This year, the winners were all selected by a panel of judges and given their trophies at a special celebration held at the end of last month.

Winners of the North Kesteven Building Excellence Awards 2019 held at North Kesteven District Council's council chamber, Sleaford, Lincolnshire. Date: February 21, 2019

A North Kesteven District Council (NKDC) spokesman said its ‘commitment for excellence extends to ensuring the highest levels of safety and quality within the built environment’.

Through the Building Control Unit, NKDC works to ensure health and safety of all people in and around buildings, their welfare and convenience, and promotes energy efficiency and full accessibility to all.

Presenting the awards on the night was Coun Richard Wright, leader of NKDC. He said: “It’s great to celebrate the hard work and dedication builders, architects and owners put into projects supported by our Building Control Unit and to celebrate the examples of building excellence across North Kesteven.”

The winners, who will now be put forward to the regional finals, are:

l Best Extension or Alteration to an Existing Home: Phase 1 Newfield Road, Sleaford. Builder/Developer - D Brown Building Contractors Ltd. Architect/Designer - North Kesteven District Council

l Best Individual New Home: Land at Brookside, Paddock Lane, Branston. Builder/Developer - Boss Construction Ltd. Architect/Designer - Robin Bradley Building Design

l Best New Housing Development: Land adjacent 16 Wellhead Lane, Nocton. Builder/Developer - Stonewell Homes Ltd. Architect/Designer: Clive Wicks Associates

l Best Change of Use of an Existing Building or Conversion: Plot 3 Grange Farm, Church Lane, Kirkby La Thorpe. Builder/Developer - Everett Construction Ltd. Architect/Designer: Robert Doughty Consultancy Ltd

l Best Commercial Project: Depot, land off Moor Lane, Metheringham. Builder/Developer - Lindum Construction. Architect/Designer - John Roberts Architects

l Best Educational Building: Witham St Hughs Academy, Muntjac Way, Witham St Hughs. Builder/Developer - Woodhead Construction. Architect/Designer - T.A.D. Architects

l Construction Professional of the Year: Paul Goy – Stonewell Homes

l Best Local Builder or Traditional Craftsperson: Bob Mungall

l Best Public Service Building: Depot, land off Moor Lane, Metheringham. Builder/Developer - Lindum Construction. Architect/Designer - John Roberts Architects

l Best Social or Affordable Housing: Phase 1 new build Newfield Road, Sleaford. Builder/Developer - D Brown Building Contractors Ltd. Architect/Designer - Oglesby & Limb Ltd.