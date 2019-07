Firefighters were needed to help rescue a bull that had become stuck in a muddy ditch last night (Tuesday).

The call came in at around 8pm and a fire crew from Sleaford, an on-call crew and a technical rescue crew from Grantham went out to the trapped bull at Gelston, near Caythorpe.

The firefighters then used man power to release bull from the ditch.

The bull was said to be none the worse for its ordeal.