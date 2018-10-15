Bungalow badly damaged by fire after laptop battery explodes while charging

A bedroom and hallway of a bungalow were badly damaged by fire after the battery of a laptop exploded while being recharged overnight.

The occupier of the property on Bishop’s Road in Leasingham ‏was administered oxygen by firecrews after suffering from breathing in smoke.

The alarm was raised at 2am on Saturday morning when crews from Sleaford wearing breathing apparatus are said by the fire service to have used a hose reel and main jet to bring the fire under control and extinguish it.

The bedroom and its contents, along with the hallway, were badly damaged and so the British Red Cross support vehicle and team were on hand to help the occupier in the aftermath.