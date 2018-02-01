£2m towards infrastructure improvements in Sleaford

Funding of £2 million has been allocated towards accelerating the delivery of a major housing, schools and business development plan for Sleaford.

The money will help to provide a new roundabout to provide access for a school and housing on the site between The Drove and the A15 known as the Sleaford West Sustainable Urban Extension.

The award is part of an £866 million investment by the Government to help unlock around 200,000 new homes around the country. Around 130 council-led projects will receive funding to support local work that will make housing developments viable and get much-needed homes built quicker.

The Sleaford West Sustainable Urban Extension (SUE) is one of the key sites for growth identified in the recently-adopted Central Lincolnshire Local Plan.

Only last year, North Kesteven District Council approved a Section 106 agreement for the SUE, which would result in a minimum of £8.6 million of developer contributions going towards the infrastructure needed for the development, including local facilities, such as health care and a community centre.

Other sites in Central Lincolnshire have also been allocated money from the fund. The Spa Road development in Lincoln could receive £2.8m to unlock 312 homes and The Gainsborough South SUE could be in line for £2.1m for road infrastructure.

Coun Richard Wright, Leader of NKDC, said: “This is brilliant news for the council, district and Central Lincolnshire as a whole.

“It is a strong vote of confidence by the Government and Homes England in our Local Plan.

“It recognises our excellent housing and economic development strategies, and our ability to deliver.”

Today’s announcement adds to the £2m allocated to NKDC last year through the The Single Local Growth Fund administered through the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership which will go towards improving the Sleaford road network to allow new housing, employment land and jobs to be delivered.