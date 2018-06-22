£6m spend at facility complete

A leading UK food company has completed a £6 million investment at its site near Sleaford and is part way through another multi-million pound spend elsewhere in Lincolnshire.

Moy Park has announced details of an investment of more than £18 million across sites in Lincolnshire.

The spend forms part of its plans to enhance operations across its agriculture and processing facilities, boosting production to a record six million birds per week in response to growing customer demand.

Speaking about the programme, Moy Park supply chain director Keith Irvine said: “We are committed to continued investment in our production facilities to ensure that we are able to lead the industry in innovation, food safety, quality and efficiency. Our customers, rightly, have high expectations and we are focused on ensuring we meet and exceed those expectations at all times.

“These investments in state of the art processes will enable us to take another large step forward as a business and will provide fantastic development opportunities for our people.”

At its Anwick facility, Moy Park has completed a £6 million investment which saw the company refresh the factory’s layout and install state-of-the-art equipment including robotic and automation technology.

The site – a primary processing facility for the business – produces more than 1.9 million birds per week and employs 2,700 people.

The improvements to the site took nine months to complete.

They have brought about an additional cutting line to cope with the volume, which allows Moy Park to service customers with portions.

A £12 million investment is also underway at the company’s Grantham facility which will see the installation of new, high-tech mixing and processing equipment as well as the creation of Moy Park’s first fully contained ‘free from’ factory within the Grantham site.

This latest announcement from Moy Park follows the opening of a £20 million state-of-the-art hatchery at Newark-on-Trent in Nottinghamshire by the firm.

Hatching 2.5 million chicks per week, it is the largest single-build hatchery in the UK.

Moy Park is one of the UK’s top 15 food companies.

With 12 processing and manufacturing units in Northern Ireland, England, France and the Netherlands, it processes over more than 280 million birds per year, in addition to producing around 200,000 tons of prepared foods annually.