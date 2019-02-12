A new kids shop on the block

A Sleaford woman who has worked in retail for over 20 years has taken the plunge to open her own shop.

Lorraine Buckley is the latest in a string of new independent businesses looking to make their mark in the town in recent weeks including a dentist and a healthy food shop.

And the backlash against the High Street gloom cast by such giants as Marks & Spencer shows no sign of stopping as a dog grooming parlour and a nail bar also look set to open in coming weeks.

The 38-year-old mum-of-four opened Lorraine’s Childrenswear last Saturday in the Market Place premises formerly occupied by the local Conservative Association.

Town crier John Griffiths announced the grand opening, with goodies handed out to children and lots of parents vowing to return.

Lorraine explained: “I worked in retail for over 20 years for other companies. It is still a bit daunting when you go it alone, but we knew there is nowhere in the town really which sells new children’s clothes and having four children myself I understand what that is like. It is a pain for people who cannot drive elsewhere.”

It is a family concern, with Lorraine’s daughter helping out on Saturdays. Lorraine said: “We stock clothes from birth to 13 years old and will rotate stock regularly. They are good quality but I have kept prices really affordable.”

She sells new baby, baby shower and Christening gifts, trinkets and is open to suggestions of other items to stock.