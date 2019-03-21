Attractions open for Discover Lincolnshire

North Kesteven’s top attractions will take part in this year’s Discover Lincolnshire weekend on Saturday, March 30, and Sunday, March 31.

Pop along to Cranwell Aviation Heritage Centre, in North Rauceby, and discover the history of RAF Cranwell through interactive exhibits, archive film, story boards and artefacts, or make your very own Red Arrow.

Cogglesford Watermill, in East Road, Sleaford, will be teaming up with the Lincoln Longwools Association to feature one of Lincolnshire’s most recognisable breeds.

See these remarkable animals from young lambs to full grown rams, and try one of Lincolnshire’s tastiest delicacies - plum bread!

You can discover the history of trade on the River Slea - and make a Lincolnshire flag by paying a visit to Navigation House, in Carre Street, Sleaford.

Heckington Windmill, in Hale Road, is offering free guided tours of the mill tower, and delicious treats in the Bake House, while Sleaford Museum, in Southgate, is offering free admission on both days.

• All venues will be open to the public from noon to 4pm.