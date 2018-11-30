Back Lincolnshire businesses for Small Business Saturday UK

The sixth Small Business Saturday UK will be taking place in the county this weekend, highlighting the contribution that smaller firms make to the Lincolnshire and wider UK economy.

Small Business Saturday is a great way to underscore the range and diversity of the country’s SMEs which make up 99.9 per cent of all private firms in the UK, says Lincolnshire

Federation of Small Businesses.

Small businesses have a combined annual turnover of £2 trillion and also employ 16.3 million people, emphasising the huge contribution that they make to our economy, says the FSB.

Last year customers spent £743m with UK small businesses on Small Business Saturday, an increase of 4.3 per cent on 2016 spending.

The campaign crucially is not just about the retail sector, but all areas of business, up and down supply chains. So you are asked to support our smaller firms for Small Business Saturday 2018.

Any organisations engaged in promotional activity for Small Business Saturday are asked to include #SmallBizSatUK and @FSBLincolnshire in their Tweets.

Mike Cherry, FSB National Chairman, said: “In what is the sixth year of Small Business Saturday, it’s great to see that the campaign has been so successful in highlighting and promoting 5.6m small businesses working hard across the UK.

“Up and down the country, many of these firms are facing mounting pressures from increasing business rates, online shopping and future uncertainty post-Brexit while, at the same time contributing so much to their local communities.

“Which is why Small Business Saturday is a great moment to encourage everyone to show their favourite local businesses some love, especially in the run up to the festive season.”

Director of Small Business Saturday, Michelle Ovens, said: “Small Business Saturday is a day to recognise the priceless contribution of the small business sector – not just to the UK economy – but to their communities as well; whether through support for schools and hospitals, mentoring or training for other businesses and for the long-term unemployed, and so much more.

“Day in, day out, small businesses find new ways to be innovative, community-minded and capable of thriving in what are undoubtedly challenging times. We urge everyone to go out and shop local this Small Business Saturday, to give something back to the stalwarts of our communities that give us so much in return – our small businesses.”