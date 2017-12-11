Burst pipe in Heckington leaves surrounding villages with low water pressure

A burst water pipe in a village near Sleaford affected properties in several surrounding communities as well.

Anglian Water reported that homes in Osborn Way, Christopher Close and Godson Avenue in Heckington were without water from early in the morning on Saturday after the leak.

This had a knock on effect of low pressure in surrounding villages will engineers worked to fix the leak.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We are really sorry customers in Heckington, Asgarby, Ruskington, Kirkby La Thorpe and surrounding areas may have experienced very low water pressure or no water at all on Saturday.

“We were alerted to a burst water pipe that morning and our engineers worked as quickly as possible in cold conditions to repair the damaged section of pipe. The repair was completed early that afternoon.”

The service was back on by 3pm.