Business forums in South Kesteven form part of new tourism drive

Businesses wanting more visitors through their doors are being invited to a series of information forums as part of South Kesteven’s new tourism drive.

The forums, to be held across South Kesteven from the end of June, will unveil plans including a new district website, an expanded Visitor Guide for 2019, special interest trails and partnership projects to increase visitor activity.

Afternoon and early evening events are free to attend and designed to engage with accommodation providers, visitor sites, event organisers, restaurants, pubs, cafes and shops as part of the ‘Discover South Kesteven’ campaign by South Kesteven District Council and InvestSK (a private company wholly owned by SKDC and focused on delivering economic growth).

Forums start on June 25 with two events at the William Cecil Hotel in Stamford, confirms Coun Nick Robins, SKDC Cabinet member for retail and visitor economy.

There will be further events in Market Deeping, Grantham, Corby Glen, Bourne and a final one at Caythorpe Village Hall at 2.30pm on July 4.

“We have a very exciting programme planned as part of our commitment to growing the visitor economy, all of which will benefit any business wanting to increase its footfall,” said Coun Robins.

“It’s a chance to come and meet our new tourism team and hear about new projects and partners and for us to get feedback and the support of all those amazing businesses working so hard within the visitor economy.

“Our promotional trailer is attending shows and events during the summer, promoting things to do and see in South Kesteven as part of long-term planning to spread the word about what a beautiful and interesting district we have here.”

Advance booking is requested for catering/seating purposes. Businesses on the council’s database have been emailed details of the events, but interested parties can contact Ginny Beckett to register on 01476 406154 and at discoversk@southkesteven.gov.uk