Business lending a hand to food bank

A Sleaford business says it has taken the ‘season for giving’ idiom to heart, making a sizeable cash donation to the town’s food bank.

Grunwald/Langguth UK, in East Road, donated £500 to the Sleaford New Life Community Larder in the run-up to Christmas.

The facility is based at the New Life Centre, in Mareham Lane, and offers food and other items for people facing temporary hardship.

In making the donation, Grunwald/Langguth UK hopes other businesses will be inspired to also support the project.

A spokesman said: “Food bank use in the UK has soared at a higher rate than ever before, with 14 million people living below the poverty line in the UK and it’s estimated that 60 per cent of those are working families.

“Low income is the biggest single (and fastest growing) reason for referral to food banks, as well as debt, the rise in housing costs and utility bills as well as changes and delays in benefit payments.

“A lot of food banks do a lot more than providing food. Many offer services like money advice and fuel banks, helping people to break the cycle of poverty.

“If you can, have a look at how you can support your local food bank. The smallest donation can make a big change, not just at Christmas but throughout the year.”

The Sleaford New Life Community Larder has been running since 2008 and in that time has given out the equivalent of 60,000-plus meals.

Its larder is stocked by items supplied by the public, supplemented by items bought with cash donations.