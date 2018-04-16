Chain of Lincolnshire solicitors achieves ‘one to watch’ accolade

A leading chain of Lincolnshire solicitors has been recognised in a Sunday Times survey as ‘One to Watch’.

With branches in Horncastle, Sleaford and Boston, Chattertons Solicitors and Wealth Management has been named ‘One to Watch’ in a survey of the 100 best companies to work for.

Staff answered questions about my manager, leadership, my company, personal growth, my team, fair deal, giving something back and wellbeing.

The answers were used to determine the company’s place in a prestigious list of the country’s top businesses and organisations who are going the extra mile to make their workplace a thriving environment.

Personal Growth, wellbeing and giving something back were highlighted as areas that the company excels in, and more than 80 per cent of staff feel they make a valuable contribution and enjoy their work.

Most staff acknowledge that their manager shares information with them and cares about how they feel.

When asked what makes Chattertons a great place to work one member of staff commented: “It definitely has a team feel and I feel I can ask anyone for help.” Another said: “The organisation is constantly developing, modernising and moving forwards.”

Liz Tomlinson, HR director at Chattertons, said: “This is the first time we have run the survey, we are delighted to have achieved a ‘One to Watch’ nomination. “The results have shown us that the vast majority of the Chattertons team are highly engaged and motivated at work.

“We are now sharing the results with staff and will be working hard to improve our scores for next time.”

The company’s charitable contribution is universally seen as very positive.

Earlier this year the company handed over a cheque for more than £11,000 to the Alzeheimer’s Society and continue to fundraise throughout the year by holding various events for their chosen charity.

Iain Dey, business editor of the Sunday Times, said: “Overall, the views of 261,559 employees determined the rankings this year.

“So it’s the staff themselves — whether they’re in recruitment, construction, charity, advertising or accountancy — who provide the responses that gauge the multitude of factors that separate good employers from everyone else.”