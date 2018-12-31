Chip shop family to be in amazing book

Following a successful 30th anniversary year, Sleaford and Ruskington’s Elite Fish and Chip Company is ending 2018 on a high after being the only business to be featured in The Book of Amazing People.

The family-run business made the final cut and has its own dedicated chapter in the prestigious book – a ground-breaking project showcasing individual achievement and featuring inspiring real-life stories.

The Book of Amazing People. EMN-181220-173812001

The chapter tells the story behind the success of the Elite brand, started by the Tweedale family in 1988. Readers can get an insight into what life was like for the family in Huddersfield before they uprooted for rural Lincolnshire.

Adrian Tweedale, director at the business, said: “To have our story told in The Book of Amazing People is just fantastic and we’re absolutely over the moon with the news. It was quite emotional putting our chapter in the book together as it meant that we, as a family, were able to reflect and retrace the steps that helped us to get to where we are today. In our 30-year history we’ve been lucky enough to experience many highs, but our success hasn’t come without challenges.

“Ultimately the road to success began with my parents David and Freda all those years ago. We’re so honoured to be able to share their legacy with the world – and we hope everyone enjoys reading it!”

To mark its 30th anniversary this year, the business has pledged to raise £30,000 to be divided between The RAF Association, the RNLI and Sleaford Dementia Support.

The Book of Amazing People highlights individual successes and each chapter delivers inspiring and motivating real-life stories of ordinary people that make their lives truly extraordinary. Many contributors have transformed their lives, physically and emotionally, overcoming loss, serious illness and heartbreak to achieve success against all odds. The Elite Fish & Chip Company is the only business to feature in the book.

The Book of Amazing People has already featured in My Entrepreneur Magazine as December’s book of the month.

To find out more visit: http://voilasuccess.com/index.php/products-page/inspirational/the-book-of-amazing-people-2/.