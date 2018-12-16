Civic Trust launches book from Sleaford heritage trail photo competition

A special, limited edition book has been compiled, showcasing over 50 photographs that were entered in this year’s Sleaford and District Civic Trust photographic competition.

After the success of last year’s ‘In Plain Sight’ photo competition for junior and adult photographers to capture local images, the 2018 contest challenged keen snappers to portray images seen from the Trust’s new heritage trails, with entries exhibited at the Carre Gallery.

The Trust decided to compile a high quality book of the photos which has been put together by Tony Brand. At the Trust’s festive event on Saturday, those who have supported and funded the contest and book were presented with limited edition copies. These went to Sleaford Town Council, Carre Gallery and NKDC, Butlers electrical, Carre Heritage builders, Christopher Micklethwaite, Chris Hodgson, Kate Cook and Tony Brand.

Further copies could be ordered from the Civic Trust. A digital version can be purchased for £10.99 for ereaders.

David Marriage from the Trust also brought members up to date on the project to renovate the old water foundtain, dedicated to the old Marquis of Bristol in the Market Place.

Mr Marriage said they initially wanted to tidy up the stonework, but after discussions with North Kesteven District Council officers, who were keen to make Sleaford more attractive, it was agreed to get the water flowing again, which had been turned off around 1927, and to add lighting.

A Heritage Lottery bid was put in for £24,000. Mr Marriage said: “They liked what we were doing but told us to go away and get more young people involved, then re-apply.

“Our new bid is for about £42,000. Heritage Lottery says we should get to know by the end of January.”

Trust chairman Garry Titmus added that a Friends of Sleaford Castle group of interested parties would be formed soon. A drone survey has been done of the Castlefield site and the ground will be scanned to find out what lies underground. In the longer term they hope to fund bridges to improve access from the east.