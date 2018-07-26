CLA appoints new territory manager for Lincolnshire

The CLA, which represents farmers, landowners and rural businesses, has appointed Darren Sullivan as its new Territory Manager for Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

Darren has more than 15 years’ experience of working in telecommunications and software sales/acquisition.

Outside of work, the father of four coaches a group of four to six year olds as well as his own U14s football team and assists at Lincoln’s Muay Thai academy.

His new role with the CLA will focus on growing membership in Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire – as well as serving existing members.

Speaking of his appointment Darren said: “With the current political uncertainty of Brexit there has never been a more important time for farmers and landowners in Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire to have the support of the CLA.

“The organisation lobbies the Government extensively on behalf of its members in the region, and offers businesses support with free, impartial and professional advice.

“As well as those interested in joining the CLA, I am looking forward to meeting our existing members in the area and helping to protect their land and business.”

CLA East Regional Director, Ben Underwood said: “It is a pleasure to welcome Darren to the team and I am sure his extensive sales and acquisition experience will be an asset to our organisation and will support new and existing members of the CLA.”